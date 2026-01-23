Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Google Photos introduces 'Me Meme' features for select users

Google’s 'Me Meme' feature is currently accessible only to US users and isn’t fully rolled out yet

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Google Photos introduces Me Meme features for select users
Google Photos introduces 'Me Meme' features for select users 

In a significant update, Google Photos has launched a new generative AI feature called “Me Meme,” enabling users to generate memes using their own photos.

The recently introduced feature allows users to easily combine a photo template with an image of yourself to create a meme.

Google mentioned that the feature is experimental, so results “may not perfectly match the original photo.”

Powered by Google’s Gemini AI technology, particularly the Nano Banana model, the feature builds on current AI tools in Google Photos, including turning images into exciting cartoons or paintings.

Features similar to this often encourage users to engage with the app rather than turning to its rivals.

OpenAI’s Sora app has also seen a similar trend that enables users to generate AI-powered videos featuring themselves and friends.

Availability

Google’s "Me Meme" feature is currently accessible only to US users and isn’t fully rolled out yet and will appear under the “Create” tab in Google Photos when available.

Users can select a template or upload their own, tap “add photo,” and then “Generate."

Once generated, the meme can be saved, shared, or regenerated for a new variant. The Alphabet-owned Google plans to expand the number of templates over time, providing more ways for users to experiment with AI-generated content.

AMD confirms release of highly anticipated Ryzen 7 9850X3D on THIS date
AMD confirms release of highly anticipated Ryzen 7 9850X3D on THIS date
Microsoft outage resolved after hours of disruption
Microsoft outage resolved after hours of disruption
TikTok reaches agreements to split US app from global business
TikTok reaches agreements to split US app from global business
WhatsApp introduces child account with restricted features, parental controls
WhatsApp introduces child account with restricted features, parental controls
Meta announces global ads launch for Threads to expand monetization
Meta announces global ads launch for Threads to expand monetization
Is Yahoo down? Users report major AOL, Yahoo Mail outage across US
Is Yahoo down? Users report major AOL, Yahoo Mail outage across US
Anthropic CEO slams US approval of Nvidia AI chip sales to China
Anthropic CEO slams US approval of Nvidia AI chip sales to China
Veteran NASA astronaut Suni Williams retires after 27 years of service
Veteran NASA astronaut Suni Williams retires after 27 years of service
Snap settles social media addiction lawsuit days ahead of trial
Snap settles social media addiction lawsuit days ahead of trial
Google unveils Personal Intelligence feature in Gemini, challenging Apple
Google unveils Personal Intelligence feature in Gemini, challenging Apple
OpenAI set to launch its first AI device soon
OpenAI set to launch its first AI device soon
Rare Aurora Borealis illuminate skies across continents: See photos
Rare Aurora Borealis illuminate skies across continents: See photos

Popular News

Deadly train crash in Spain linked to fractured rail section, reports say

Deadly train crash in Spain linked to fractured rail section, reports say
2 minutes ago
'Border 2' evokes patriotism among Indians, receives mixed reviews

'Border 2' evokes patriotism among Indians, receives mixed reviews
11 minutes ago
Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in

Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in
44 minutes ago