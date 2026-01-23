Google Photos introduces 'Me Meme' features for select users 

In a significant update, Google Photos has launched a new generative AI feature called “Me Meme,” enabling users to generate memes using their own photos.
The recently introduced feature allows users to easily combine a photo template with an image of yourself to create a meme.
Google mentioned that the feature is experimental, so results “may not perfectly match the original photo.”
Powered by Google’s Gemini AI technology, particularly the Nano Banana model, the feature builds on current AI tools in Google Photos, including turning images into exciting cartoons or paintings.
Features similar to this often encourage users to engage with the app rather than turning to its rivals.
OpenAI’s Sora app has also seen a similar trend that enables users to generate AI-powered videos featuring themselves and friends.
Availability
Google’s "Me Meme" feature is currently accessible only to US users and isn’t fully rolled out yet and will appear under the “Create” tab in Google Photos when available.
Users can select a template or upload their own, tap “add photo,” and then “Generate."
Once generated, the meme can be saved, shared, or regenerated for a new variant. The Alphabet-owned Google plans to expand the number of templates over time, providing more ways for users to experiment with AI-generated content.