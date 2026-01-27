Kangana Ranaut takes brutal jab at Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn family feud 

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
The 'Queen' star takes hilarious move amid Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham's fallout

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kangana Ranaut is a huge fan of Victoria Beckham.

Amidst the chaotic family drama between the Spice Girls' singer and her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, the 39-year-old Indian actress has continued to support David Beckham's life partner.

On Tuesday, January 27, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share a scene from the 2007 reality TV show Victoria Beckham: Coming to America.

In the viral video clip, Victoria is pictured taking a shot for a driver's license like a photo session.

Sharing the footage, the actress-turned-politician shared penned in the caption, "@victoriabeckham getting her driving license (laughter emojis) Look no saas bahu drama gonna make me hate VB." 

"She is so camp, come on, the person who can think getting a picture for a driving license is a photoshoot is a real Queen (laughter emoji). #teamVB," she added.

This post seemed a sharp swipe at Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, with whom the British singer has been feuding since last year.

However, the estranged mother-son made the headlines last year, when the former photographer publicly accused his mother of ruining his lavish wedding to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn shared a brief statement on his Instagram account to expose his family drama. 

Since the fallout sparked controversy on the internet, several English and Indian celebrities have shown support for Victoria.

While many believed Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola, were the real victims.

Despite the escalating family dynamics, Victoria Beckham chose to stay silent over the matter. 

