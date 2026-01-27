Prince William rejects King Charles’ offer for Harry, Meghan: ‘too much too soon’

Prince William has reportedly disapproved King Charles' very generous offer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gear to make a joint comeback to the UK this year for an event linked to The Invictus Games, Charles has reportedly offered them his very private residence.
In a surprising olive branch to his estranged son and daughter-in-law, the 77-year-old monarch has opened the gates of Balmoral Castle for stay during their highly anticipated trip, expected in summer of this year.
However, the heir to throne has strongly opposed Charles' proposal as he thinks it is a bit too early for the King to make such a special move for Harry and his wife after what they did to the Royal Family over the years.
"This is Charles’ most personal residence," an insider told Rob Shutter.
"Offering Harry and Meghan time at Balmoral is an enormous gesture. It signals trust, forgiveness, and a genuine desire to heal," they added.
While another insider claimed that "William has strongly opposed."
"He believes it’s too much, too soon — and fears it could reopen wounds that have barely begun to heal," they added.