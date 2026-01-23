Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

AMD confirms release of highly anticipated Ryzen 7 9850X3D on THIS date

the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is likely to see strong demand and expect a great sale with only a modest premium over its predecessor and promising performance gains

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
AMD confirms release of highly anticipated Ryzen 7 9850X3D on THIS date
AMD confirms release of highly anticipated Ryzen 7 9850X3D on THIS date

AMD has officially confirmed the release of its much-anticipated Ryzen 7 9850X3D desktop gaming chipset, which is scheduled for a launch on January 29.

The new CPU joins Team Red’s current-generation 3D V-Cache lineup, cementing its position just above the highly popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

David McAfee, AMD’s Vice President and General Manager of Client Channel Business, called the move a significant step forward, stating that “the world’s most advanced gaming processor just got faster,” highlighting its focus on smooth and consistent performance, and its capability to meet the requirements of all the gaming enthusiasts.

Built on AMD’s latest Zen 5 “Granite Ridge” architecture, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D was officially unveiled at CES 2026, following months of speculations ahead of its release.

As per the latest listings from multiple global retailers, a competitive price range is indicated, with some U.S.-based sellers reportedly advertising it for nearly $502.

Notably, users are hoping that AMD has acknowledged all the previous supply issues, as the 9800X3D launch was plagued by limited stock and scalping.

With only a modest premium over its predecessor and promising performance gains, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is likely to see strong demand and expect a great sale.

Microsoft outage resolved after hours of disruption
Microsoft outage resolved after hours of disruption
TikTok reaches agreements to split US app from global business
TikTok reaches agreements to split US app from global business
WhatsApp introduces child account with restricted features, parental controls
WhatsApp introduces child account with restricted features, parental controls
Meta announces global ads launch for Threads to expand monetization
Meta announces global ads launch for Threads to expand monetization
Is Yahoo down? Users report major AOL, Yahoo Mail outage across US
Is Yahoo down? Users report major AOL, Yahoo Mail outage across US
Anthropic CEO slams US approval of Nvidia AI chip sales to China
Anthropic CEO slams US approval of Nvidia AI chip sales to China
Veteran NASA astronaut Suni Williams retires after 27 years of service
Veteran NASA astronaut Suni Williams retires after 27 years of service
Snap settles social media addiction lawsuit days ahead of trial
Snap settles social media addiction lawsuit days ahead of trial
Google unveils Personal Intelligence feature in Gemini, challenging Apple
Google unveils Personal Intelligence feature in Gemini, challenging Apple
OpenAI set to launch its first AI device soon
OpenAI set to launch its first AI device soon
Rare Aurora Borealis illuminate skies across continents: See photos
Rare Aurora Borealis illuminate skies across continents: See photos
Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks emerge ahead of release
Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks emerge ahead of release

Popular News

Athiya Shetty celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt post

Athiya Shetty celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
6 minutes ago
BTS secures major victory after announcing final Arirang World Tour dates

BTS secures major victory after announcing final Arirang World Tour dates
35 minutes ago
Nelson Mandela's collection of personal items cleared for US auction

Nelson Mandela's collection of personal items cleared for US auction

2 hours ago