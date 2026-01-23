AMD confirms release of highly anticipated Ryzen 7 9850X3D on THIS date

AMD has officially confirmed the release of its much-anticipated Ryzen 7 9850X3D desktop gaming chipset, which is scheduled for a launch on January 29.
The new CPU joins Team Red’s current-generation 3D V-Cache lineup, cementing its position just above the highly popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D.
David McAfee, AMD’s Vice President and General Manager of Client Channel Business, called the move a significant step forward, stating that “the world’s most advanced gaming processor just got faster,” highlighting its focus on smooth and consistent performance, and its capability to meet the requirements of all the gaming enthusiasts.
Built on AMD’s latest Zen 5 “Granite Ridge” architecture, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D was officially unveiled at CES 2026, following months of speculations ahead of its release.
As per the latest listings from multiple global retailers, a competitive price range is indicated, with some U.S.-based sellers reportedly advertising it for nearly $502.
Notably, users are hoping that AMD has acknowledged all the previous supply issues, as the 9800X3D launch was plagued by limited stock and scalping.
With only a modest premium over its predecessor and promising performance gains, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is likely to see strong demand and expect a great sale.