YouTube star IShowSpeed receives Ghanaian passport as Africa tour ends

IShowSpeed, a renowned US content creator, is set to receive a Ghanaian passport following the conclusion of his Africa tour.
Ghana was the next-to-last stop on the influencer's live-streamed, 20-country tour of Africa, which wrapped up on Tuesday, January 27, with the final stop in Namibia.
Following IShowSpeed's visit, Ghana's foreign minister announced that his office had approved a passport for the YouTuber, who he tagged as a "worthy ambassador".
The "Speed Does Africa" tour has been praised for breaking stereotypes about the continent and showcasing numerous African cultures to the world.
IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, has more than 50 million YouTube subscribers, with his Africa tour contributing to the growth of his platform.
His Ghanaian passport was approved following "confirmation of the irrefutable ties of IShowSpeed to Ghana", Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa posted on social media.
While streaming in Ghana, the 21-year-old told his audience that his mother was from the West African nation.
In recent years, Ghana has sought to promote itself throughout Africa's huge global diaspora, and in 2024, the country offered Ghanaian citizenship to over 500 members of the diaspora.
Other West African countries have also offered nationality to the descendants of those who were taken to the Americas during the slave trade.
During his visit to Ghana on Monday, IShowSpeed said he felt as though he was "back home" and spent the day visiting iconic locations in the country.
He travelled to Ghana's eastern region, where he took part in a traditional naming ceremony. While wearing the famous local kente cloth, he was given the name Barima Kofi Akuffo.