Are Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola parting ways?

Akanksha Chamola captured tremendous attention during her appearance on Bigg Boss 19’s family week

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna is once again making waves across the social media, but this time due to an ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with wife Akanksha Chamola.

On January 28, Gaurav’s wife Akanksha shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story, sparking divorce rumours and concerns among fans.

The post read, “Jis rishte ki buniyaad jarruratein hoti ho, wahaan dil humesha qurbaan hota hai.”

The post shortly went viral, garnering significant attention from fans, with many wondering whether it hinted at trouble in her marriage with Gaurav.

It is worth mentioning that the couple has now become the most favourite couples and it is being admired in the Indian showbiz industry, especially after following Bigg Boss.

Though the couple always chose to keep their personal life away from the spotlight and neither of them have yet addressed the speculation.

Earlier, Akanksha captured tremendous attention during her appearance on Bigg Boss 19’s family week, where she spoke openly about her decision to not have children anytime soon.

The topic was widely discussed during a press conference inside the Bigg Boss house, where Gaurav received immense criticism and questions regarding the issue.

Later on, the CID artist clarified that it was a sensitive matter and stressed his respect for his wife’s choices.

