  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Ray J shares health update with fans after battling with pneumonia

The 'One Wish' singer was reportedly rushed to a Las Vegas hospital in early January after complaining of chest pain

Ray J shares health update with fans after battling with pneumonia

Singer and reality TV star Ray J recently revealed that he almost died after being hospitalized for a severe case of pneumonia and heart-related complications.

A few days ago, the One Wish singer took to his Instagram account to update fans regarding his health and expressed gratitude for their immense support and prayers via video.

In the clip, the 45-year-old artist stated that his heart was so aggravated that it was only working for 25 percent and described the experience as frightening, writing, “Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers and support!!.”

Ray also thanked his sister, R&B singer Brandy, and his parents for standing by him during his recovery, saying, “Shout out @lemuelplummer @thezeusnetwork — @tronixnetwork - all of the smaller guys we respect you kinda too! - a little bit! — let’s all keep working hard for 2026!! — TRONIX NET WILL BE A FULL ON DATING SHOW UNTIL WE DISCUSS IT WITH THE ZEUS NETWORK BOARD OF DIRECTORS!! — STAY TUNED — sub to @tronixnetwork now!! You only have a few more weeks before it all changes directions!! Thank you 4 everything!! And stay tuned!!“


Several reports suggested that Ray J was immediately rushed to a Las Vegas hospital on January 6 after complaining of chest pain.

Later on, he was diagnosed with severe pneumonia, a condition he even suffered earlier in 2021.

Days later, Ray J appeared in an emotional Instagram Live session, where he shared his health updates and reflected on his life and family.

Furthermore, he opened up plans to attend follow-up medical appointments and focus on his recovery phase.

