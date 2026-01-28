Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their baby no. 2

  • By Fatima Hassan
Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have revealed the name of their second son. 

On Wednesday, January 28, the popular Indian television couple turned to their Instagram account to announce the name of another son with a heartfelt family portrait. 

Bharti and Haarsh named their second son, "Yashveer," which means hero of fame.

The couple also released a few snaps of their family portraits, as they revealed Yashveer’s name after a short religious ceremony. 

However, the two have also shared a sweet sneak peek into their second son, as they kept the face hidden with an adorable emoji. 

For those unaware, renowned comedian and TV host Bharti Singh and her writer husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, welcomed their second baby boy on December 19, 2025.

But ever since she got pregnant, the new parents have been fondly referring to their second baby as Kajo.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa initially announced their second pregnancy on October 6th, 2025, through their official YouTube channel.

The two welcomed their first son, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa (affectionately known as Gola), in 2020. 

