Melania Trump's documentary premieres at Kennedy Center amid controversy

Melania Trump is capping her first year back as first lady with the global release of a documentary she produced about the 20 days leading up to husband Donald Trump’s return to the White House.
“Melania” will premiere Thursday at the Kennedy Center, where the Trumps are expected to walk the red carpet before the film opens in theaters worldwide Friday. They hosted a similar viewing at the White House last Saturday, reported Associated Press.
The first lady has said that she got the idea for the documentary after her husband won the 2024 election and that it will give viewers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at her life.
she said Wednesday before ringing the bell to open the New York Stock Exchange, “My new film, ‘Melania,’ provides a window into an important period for America, the 47th presidential inauguration. For the first time in history, people will witness the 20 days leading up to the inauguration, through the eyes of an incoming first lady.”
A private person, Melania Trump still remains a bit of a mystery to the public in her husband’s second term.
She said the film will show what it takes to step into the high-profile role as she juggles being a businessperson, a wife and a mother, as well as the coordinator of her family’s move back to the Executive Mansion.
Furthermore, the documentary has been pulled from theaters in South Africa, a stunning decision by Filmfinity that reflects deeper socio-political currents both in South Africa and globally.
Initially set for local distribution across major cinemas, including Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro, the film aimed to present an insider perspective on Trump’s life as First Lady and the political theater leading to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration.
However, mounting concerns regarding its reception in a country with a sensitive historical context have led to a reevaluation of its release strategy.