How did Shirley Raines die? Beauty 2 The Streetz leaves lasting legacy 

Shirley Raines, the founder and CEO of Beauty 2 The Streetz, passed away at 58.
According to Fox News, the nonprofit organisation that helps the homeless in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Diego announced the death of the activist known for distributing food and hygiene products on Wednesday, January 28.
The organisation stated, “It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines. Ms Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada.”
“Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations. This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service,” it added.
The nonprofit organisation vowed to continue her legacy while asking people to remember her family and loved ones “in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”
How did Shirley Raines die?
Beauty 2 The Streetz did not reveal the cause of Shirley Raines’s death but said that they will share further information “as it becomes available.”
However, as per TMZ, Raines was found unresponsive next to her bed on Tuesday night in her Henderson home during a wellness check.
The devoted mother of six, despite working a full-time job, perfectly balanced her 26-year medical billing career with her mission of feeding people and providing hygiene kits and beauty services to the homeless.
Raines was honoured with CNN’s 2021 Hero of the Year and the NAACP's 2025 Social Media Personality award.