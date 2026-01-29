Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez’s ex Marc Anthony warms hearts with baby news

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were married for 10 years

  • By Salima Bhutto
Jennifer Lopez’s ex Marc Anthony warms hearts with baby news
Jennifer Lopez’s ex Marc Anthony warms hearts with baby news

Marc Anthony recently warmed the hearts of his fans and followers with baby news on his third wedding anniversary with wife, Nadia Ferreira.

The 57-year-old music star, the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 28, and announced in a joint post that they're expecting their second child together.

The couple, who already share a two-year-old son called Marco together, wrote in the post, "Happy 3rd anniversary. What a huge gift life has given us. God is great."

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were married for 10 years


The Flor Pálida hitmaker, who got married to his current wife in 2023, then added, "Marquito is going to be a big brother. (sic)"

For the unversed, Anthony is already a father to 31-year-old Arianna and 28-year-old Chase, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

Moreover, he also has a 24-year-old Cristian, and 22-year-old Ryan, with his first wife Dayanara Torres, as well as 17-year-old twins Emme and Max with Lopez.

On the professional front, Marc Anthony has announced Las Vegas residency, which debuts at the Fontainebleau's BleauLive Theater next month.

His first-ever residency will kick off on February 13, 2026, and features performances, showcasing his iconic Spanish and English hit songs.

In one of the interviews, the singer described his approach to the show as focusing on, "the music, the passion, and the connection.

Odessa A'zion exits 'Deep Cuts' after fans' casting concern: 'I'm with all of you'
Odessa A'zion exits 'Deep Cuts' after fans' casting concern: 'I'm with all of you'
Zayn Malik takes swipe at Harry Styles amid ticket prices controversy
Zayn Malik takes swipe at Harry Styles amid ticket prices controversy
Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message
Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message
Louis Tomlinson slams 'The X Factor' as ‘unethical at times’
Louis Tomlinson slams 'The X Factor' as ‘unethical at times’
Cruz Beckham’s latest move linked to Brooklyn sparks confusion amid rift
Cruz Beckham’s latest move linked to Brooklyn sparks confusion amid rift
Taylor Swift ‘protects’ BLACKPINK star from reliving her music industry nightmare
Taylor Swift ‘protects’ BLACKPINK star from reliving her music industry nightmare
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi stun in dark look at 'Wuthering Heights' premiere
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi stun in dark look at 'Wuthering Heights' premiere
Noah Kahan reveals new album holds ‘feelings’ he ‘wants to scream’ after long silence
Noah Kahan reveals new album holds ‘feelings’ he ‘wants to scream’ after long silence
Brooklyn Beckham’s ex Hana Cross pulls out of exposé after family drama
Brooklyn Beckham’s ex Hana Cross pulls out of exposé after family drama
‘It Ends with Us’ star Brandon Sklenar speaks out on Lively-Baldoni texts drama
‘It Ends with Us’ star Brandon Sklenar speaks out on Lively-Baldoni texts drama
Nicki Minaj boldly backs President Trump at high-profile summit: ‘No. 1 fan’
Nicki Minaj boldly backs President Trump at high-profile summit: ‘No. 1 fan’
Charity Pierce, ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star, breathes her last at 50
Charity Pierce, ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star, breathes her last at 50

Popular News

Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth consecutive Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth consecutive Australian Open final
14 minutes ago
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026

Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026
50 minutes ago
Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message

Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message

2 hours ago