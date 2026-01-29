Jennifer Lopez’s ex Marc Anthony warms hearts with baby news

Marc Anthony recently warmed the hearts of his fans and followers with baby news on his third wedding anniversary with wife, Nadia Ferreira.
The 57-year-old music star, the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 28, and announced in a joint post that they're expecting their second child together.
The couple, who already share a two-year-old son called Marco together, wrote in the post, "Happy 3rd anniversary. What a huge gift life has given us. God is great."
The Flor Pálida hitmaker, who got married to his current wife in 2023, then added, "Marquito is going to be a big brother. (sic)"
For the unversed, Anthony is already a father to 31-year-old Arianna and 28-year-old Chase, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.
Moreover, he also has a 24-year-old Cristian, and 22-year-old Ryan, with his first wife Dayanara Torres, as well as 17-year-old twins Emme and Max with Lopez.
On the professional front, Marc Anthony has announced Las Vegas residency, which debuts at the Fontainebleau's BleauLive Theater next month.
His first-ever residency will kick off on February 13, 2026, and features performances, showcasing his iconic Spanish and English hit songs.
In one of the interviews, the singer described his approach to the show as focusing on, "the music, the passion, and the connection.