‘Don 3’ fallout leads Farhan Akhtar to eye new project with A-list stars

  By Salima Bhutto
Farhan Akhtar's calculated move has been revealed amid the fallout of highly anticipated movie, Don 3.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh, who was roped to play the leading role in the highly anticipated threequel, has reportedly opted out of the Akhtar directional after the success of his last film, Dhurandhar.

Singh was not the only one as before him, Kiara Advani and Vikrant Massey had also walked out of the film.

Now, in turn of unexpected events, the 52-year-old actor-director has decided to shift his focus from Don 3 to Jee Le Zaraa.

The director felt that while the work on Don 3 is taking time to progress, it would be right for him to push the female centric film during this time.

The movie, which stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra in the leading roles, was announced in 2021.

The script of the film is however ready and if the dates of the three actresses are matched, the shooting of the film can start in the second half of 2026.

Sources in this regard told Bollywood Life that all the actors are keen to do the film.

If all goes well, the theatrical release will likely be in 2027.

