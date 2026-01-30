Don Lemon, former CNN anchor arrested after Minnesota church protest

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was taken into police custody on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
This comes after Lemon livestreamed a protest earlier this month that interrupted a church service in St.Paul, Minnesota which was held to oppose President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the area, reported CNN.
Lemon's attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement early Friday, noting, “Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards."
He added, “Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.”
Lowell criticized the Justice Department for focusing on arresting Lemon instead of investigating the federal agents who killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti and that ignoring those killing is the true "wrongdoing in this case."
"This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court," he added.
Lemon said he was attending the protest only to report on it as a journalist, not to take part in the protest himself.
Reuters revealed that he is charged with conspiring to deprive others of their civil rights and breaking the FACE Act which protects access to places of worship.
On the other hand, several people have been charged already in connection with the protest.