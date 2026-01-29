Keir Starmer arson plot: Fifth suspect arrested over 2025 attacks 

A 19-year-old man has become the fifth person arrested in connection with last year's arson attacks on properties linked to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
These fires involved two buildings and a car connected to Starmer, with the aim of putting lives at risk.
The fire on May 8, 2025 caused damage to the entrance of the property but as per the Metropolitan Police, no one was injured in the incident.
This comes after three fires happened within four days between May 8 and 12, including a car fire in Kentish Town in north London, a fire at the Prime Minister's private home on the same street and a fire at a property where he previously lived in northwest London.
As per Sky News, the suspect, which was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, was taken to an Essex police station on Wednesday for questioning and has since been released under investigation.
Three other man including two Ukrainians named Petro Pochynok, 34 and Roman Lavrynovych, 21 and a Ukrainian-born Romanian, Stanislav Carpiuc have been officially charged in connection with the arson attacks.
While a fourth man who was arrested in connection with the case has been released without any charge.
As per the outlet, Lavrynovych is charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life, while Pochynok and Carpiuc are accused of conspiring to commit arson with intent to endanger life.
They are now due to stand trial at the Old Bailey on April, 27.