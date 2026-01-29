WASPI women compensation rejected again despite fresh evidence review

The government has once again rejected compensation claims from women affected by changes to the state pension age.
Campaigners from the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) group have long argued that women were not given enough notice about the changes.
They further argued that the pension age was raised too quickly, leaving some women financially unprepared for the extra years before they could receive their state pension.
The government initially rejected the claim in December 2024 but later agreed to review new evidence.
The government has previously said compensating them could cost £10.5bn.
Despite their efforts and new evidence, ministers have decided that no compensation will be paid.
Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said in the House of Commons on Thursday that after the review "the government has come to the same conclusion on compensation as... announced in December 2024," as per Sky News.
He added, "There are legitimate and sincerely held views about whether it was wise to increase the state pension age, in particular, whether the decision taken in 2011 by the coalition government to accelerate equalisation and the rise to the age of 66 was the right thing to do or not."
Meanwhile, Angela Madden, the chair of WASPI, said, "This is a disgraceful political choice by a small group of very powerful people who have decided the harm and injustice suffered by millions of ordinary women simply does not matter."
WAPSI is now seeking legal guidance and is considering all possible actions to try to obtain the compensation and fairness.