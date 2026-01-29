Amy Klobuchar announces bid for Minnesota governor following Walz exit

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar announced her plans to run for governor of Minnesota on Thursday, January 29.
Her announcement comes days after Tim Walz's unexpected decision not to seek for a third term following mounting controversy over a statewide welfare-fraud scandal.
The governor announced at that time, "I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work."
As per multiple reports, Klobuchar had already submitted all the paperwork to run for governor but she postponed her public announcement following the killing of Alex Pretti by immigration agents in Minneapolis which caused widespread outage and political repercussions.
Klobuchar said in an announcement video posted on X, “These times call for leaders who can stand up and not be rubber stamps of this administration. But who are also willing to find common ground and fix things in our state.”
"I'm running for every Minnesotan who wants ICE and its abusive tactics out of the state we love," she added.
Klobuchar is widely regarded as one of Minnesota's most popular figures but running for governor will be a big test for her as the state is divided over immigration issues and the upcoming midterm elections include important races for governor, Senate and the House.