  By Hania Jamil
Canadian actors Hudson Williams and Sophie Nélisse of 'Heated Rivalry' met Prime Minister Mark Carney at a gala red carpet

PM Carney calls Hudson Williams his 'best friend', claims credit for 'Heated Rivalry'

The Canadian Prime Minister attended a gala in Ottawa to celebrate the Canadian film industry, where he met with some of the Heated Rivalry stars.

At the media conference on Thursday, January 29, Carney introduced the show's main lead, Hudson Williams, and series creator, Jacob Tierney.

Addressing the room full of political and TV industry leaders, the prime minister said, "Congratulations again to the team behind Heated Rivalry. Congratulations to my new best friend Hudson," drawing laughter from the crowd.

"We are..." he trailed while showing off a finger heart, adding, "I don't know if you saw the energy on that carpet. I felt it."

He was referring to the red carpet where Williams, who plays one of the closeted hockey players in the globally famous series, presented him with the jacket resembling the now-iconic Team Canada fleece his character wears, which he immediately pulled on over his black suit.

Following that, the pair posed for the photos, where the prime minster suggested Williams do the "leg thing", as the actor grabbed Carney and koala-hugged him.

Hudson Williams, who is Canadian, was also joined by her Canadian co-star Sophie Nélisse, who plays his on-screen girlfriend Rose, and the pair appeared on the red carpet with the prime minister and his wife Diana.

Continuing his humorous approach, Carney shared that he is also a politician and will be taking credit for the country-funded series.

"I greenlit this thing, I stood up to the Americans, I made this thing made," in a dramatic political-style speech, prompting applause and cheers from the crowd.

Heated Rivalry revolves around two closeted professional hockey players, one Canadian and one Russian, as they navigate a secret romance over a period of a decade.

The six-episode series, produced by Crave and licensed by HBO Max, has become a streaming phenomenon in Canada and the US.

