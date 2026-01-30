World
  • By Hania Jamil
Helicopter crashes into Meramec River in Missouri after hitting power lines

A helicopter carrying a Missouri state park team crashed into the Meramec River in Missouri on Thursday afternoon.

The aircraft crashed into power lines and all four people on board survived the troubling incident and were treated for what are reported to be minor injuries.

According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the helicopter was carrying a pilot and three state park employees, who were conducting an ecological survey.

While first responders were immediately deployed to the scene, officials shared that all four occupants were able to escape the river on their own.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the aircraft was a Robinson R44 helicopter and shared that it has opened an investigation into the incident.

A rep for the FAA said investigators will examine factors including flight conditions, aircraft performance, and the circumstances surrounding the power line strike.

Notably, helicopter incidents involving powerlines remain a known aviation risk, particularly during low-altitude survey flights.

Thursday's crash did not result in any environmental contamination, and no damage to nearby park facilities was reported; however, authorities temporarily restricted access to parts of the park amid investigation.

