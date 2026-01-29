Cheerios, Pringles among popular foods hit by massive FDA recall

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a major recall of nearly 2,000 products due to contamination with rodent and bird material.
The affected items include food, pet food, beauty products and medicines distributed across three states including Indiana, Minnesota and North Dakota.
As per PEOPLE, the recall, which was first released on December 26 was issued by Gold Star Distribution, Inc. after the FDA found that the facility was operating under unsanitary conditions including the presence of rodent excreta, urine and bird droppings.
The FDA has classified this as a Class-II recall, indicating that the products may cause temporary or reversible health issues, though serious health consequences are unlikely.
Which items are affected by FDA recall?
The FDA recall affects a wide range of popular products including candies like Jolly Ranchers, Skittles and Sour Patch Kids; snacks such as Pringles and Takis; breakfast cereals like Cheerios and Rice Krispies; drinks including Gatorade, Coca-Cola, Smart Water and Arizona Iced Tea and pantry staples like Heinz Ketchup, Crisco Oil and cinnamon sticks.
Although, no illnesses have been reported so far, consumers are advised to “destroy the products as soon as possible."