Zara Tindall prepared for key role in Prince William’s reign: ‘ideal choice’

Zara Tindall - who currently does not hold any official title is likely to have a prominent role in the Royal Family under Prince William's reign.
The daughter of Princess Anne has been tapped for an inspiring role, which she might be taking over once the heir to the throne William becomes King.
Given her devotion and passion for equestrianism, Zara has the potential to become has the patronage of the royal stud in Sandringham, as predicted by a royal expert.
Royal editor Emily Andrews in her article for Woman & Home magazine praised The Princess Royal's daughter as an "ideal choice" for becoming the patron of major equestrian organisations in the UK.
"Under King William, I could even see Zara being handed the patronage of the royal stud in Sandringham - plus royal racing at Cheltenham and Ascot," Emily wrote.
Knowing that The Prince of Wales didn't inherit his father or grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's love of horses, Emily suggested "Zara would be an ideal choice."
This update came just days after Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall attended the 2026 Magic Millions Carnival on the Gold Coast, Australia.
As the Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador, Zara expressed "We love coming here, it's like a second home to us."