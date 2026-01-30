Melania Trump's surprising transformation revealed by Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump dropped a surprising hint about his wife Melania's unexpected transformation.
Melania is currently making headlines as the first sitting First Lady to be featured in a documentary, Melania: Twenty Days to History which captures her journey leading up to Trump's second inauguration.
The 104-minute film, produced by Melania herself and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, which paid $40 million, provides an intimate look at her daily routines, behind-the-scenes moments and the challenges she faced in the lead-up to inauguration.
Trump, who attended the Washington, DC premier of Melania's documentary on Thursday night revealed to Daily Mail that Melania now has "stronger opinions" than she did during his first term.
He went on to share, "She's got stronger opinions now, probably. She's got experience, it comes with experience. She's got stronger opinions."
Trump further praised Melania's documentary, describing it affectionately as her "baby" and complimented it as a visually stunning and glamorous film.
The documentary is scheduled to be released in about 1,600 theatres worldwide, mostly in the US today.
Melania's documentary is expected to earn about $5m during its opening weekend in the US and Canada.
Notably, several reports revealed that Melania will personally receive about 70 percent of the $40 million Amazon paid for the film.