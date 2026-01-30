Kerry Katona gives heartbreaking update from hospital after emergency rush

Kerry Katona has given an emotional update after shocking health scare.
On Thursday morning, January 29, the 45-year-old English TV star was rushed to hospital with a painful medical condition, sparking concern among fans.
Taking to her official Instagram stories on Friday, January 30, the former singer revealed that she has been diagnosed with colitis - a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and sores, called ulcers, in the colon, as per Mayo Clinic.
However, what came as an even bigger heartbreak was when Kerry opened up about her ordeal in the clip, revealing that she could not secure a proper bed at the hospital and had to undergo treatment in the corridor as the facility was operating at full capacity.
Appearing visibly exhausted, the Eternal Flame singer said, "Hi guys it's 2.10 in the morning and I have been in hospital since yesterday - yesterday morning."
“It’s very full, so full, unfortunately, I’m on a bed in the hall. I have something called colitis… something to do with my bowels. So it’s been… s***, excuse the pun. I’ve not slept since not yesterday but the day before. I’m in the right place,” she stated.
As per The Sun, Kerry Katona’s health diagnosis comes after her appearance on Olivia Attwood’s show, Getting Filthy Rich, where she shared about her decision to join OnlyFans.