Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Kerry Katona gives heartbreaking update from hospital after emergency rush

Kerry Katona shares major health update after being rushed to a hospital with painful medical condition

  • By Sidra Khan
Kerry Katona gives heartbreaking update from hospital after emergency rush
Kerry Katona gives heartbreaking update from hospital after emergency rush

Kerry Katona has given an emotional update after shocking health scare.

On Thursday morning, January 29, the 45-year-old English TV star was rushed to hospital with a painful medical condition, sparking concern among fans.

Taking to her official Instagram stories on Friday, January 30, the former singer revealed that she has been diagnosed with colitis - a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and sores, called ulcers, in the colon, as per Mayo Clinic.

However, what came as an even bigger heartbreak was when Kerry opened up about her ordeal in the clip, revealing that she could not secure a proper bed at the hospital and had to undergo treatment in the corridor as the facility was operating at full capacity.

Appearing visibly exhausted, the Eternal Flame singer said, "Hi guys it's 2.10 in the morning and I have been in hospital since yesterday - yesterday morning."

“It’s very full, so full, unfortunately, I’m on a bed in the hall. I have something called colitis… something to do with my bowels. So it’s been… s***, excuse the pun. I’ve not slept since not yesterday but the day before. I’m in the right place,” she stated.

As per The Sun, Kerry Katona’s health diagnosis comes after her appearance on Olivia Attwood’s show, Getting Filthy Rich, where she shared about her decision to join OnlyFans.

Nigel Ogden, BBC Radio 2 legendary broadcaster, dies ‘suddenly’ at 71
Nigel Ogden, BBC Radio 2 legendary broadcaster, dies ‘suddenly’ at 71
Teddi Mellencamp makes emotional admission amid cancer return rumors
Teddi Mellencamp makes emotional admission amid cancer return rumors
Hilary Duff teases electrifying world tour ahead of new album release
Hilary Duff teases electrifying world tour ahead of new album release
Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error
Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error
D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' haunting first look revealed months after tragic discovery
D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' haunting first look revealed months after tragic discovery
Penn Badgley makes rare body image confession: ‘Never had to lose weight’
Penn Badgley makes rare body image confession: ‘Never had to lose weight’
Jennifer Lopez gets candid with fans as she gears up for ‘Bridgerton’ night
Jennifer Lopez gets candid with fans as she gears up for ‘Bridgerton’ night
Scooter Braun love life in trouble after Sydney Sweeney's latest confession?
Scooter Braun love life in trouble after Sydney Sweeney's latest confession?
Noah Centineo stars in 'John Rambo' prequel as production gets underway
Noah Centineo stars in 'John Rambo' prequel as production gets underway
Paris Hilton drops bombshells 'shared trauma' with Britney Spears: 'Was very isolating'
Paris Hilton drops bombshells 'shared trauma' with Britney Spears: 'Was very isolating'
D4vd case: PI unveils disturbing details about Tesla linked to Celeste's death
D4vd case: PI unveils disturbing details about Tesla linked to Celeste's death
Kylie Jenner goes solo at ‘The Moment’ premiere with Charli XCX
Kylie Jenner goes solo at ‘The Moment’ premiere with Charli XCX

Popular News

Nigel Ogden, BBC Radio 2 legendary broadcaster, dies ‘suddenly’ at 71

Nigel Ogden, BBC Radio 2 legendary broadcaster, dies ‘suddenly’ at 71
an hour ago
Elon Musk's SpaceX, xAI and Tesla merger talks underway, says report

Elon Musk's SpaceX, xAI and Tesla merger talks underway, says report
25 minutes ago
Kerry Katona gives heartbreaking update from hospital after emergency rush

Kerry Katona gives heartbreaking update from hospital after emergency rush
2 hours ago