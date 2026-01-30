Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

OpenAI to secure funding of $50B from Amazon: Report

Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy, is currently leading the negotiations with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
OpenAI to secure funding of $50B from Amazon: Report
OpenAI to secure funding of $50B from Amazon: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning to invest $50B in OpenAI at a valuation of $500 billion, as the company is currently hunting to raise funds of $100 billion.

The funding round could help the ChatGPT manufacturer to spike a titanic $830 billion.

As per the Wall Street Journal, Amazon may contribute at least $50 billion of that record-breaking investment.

Further details regarding the deal remain underwraps, although the Journal notes that Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy, is currently leading the negotiations with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

In its pursuit of additional funding, OpenAI is reportedly in talks with sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East, and according to The New York Times the startup holds discussions with Nvidia, Microsoft, and SoftBank.

The funding deal is likely to close by the end of Q1.

If this partnership occurs, it would be interesting because of Amazon’s close ties to the OpenAI competitor Anthropic, as Amazon’s AWS is the primary cloud provider for Anthropic and also holds equity in the company.

Moreover, Amazon opened an $11 billion data center campus in Indiana, which is particularly designed to operate Anthropic models.

Elon Musk's SpaceX, xAI and Tesla merger talks underway, says report
Elon Musk's SpaceX, xAI and Tesla merger talks underway, says report
iPhone sales reaches all-time high in Apple’s latest earnings
iPhone sales reaches all-time high in Apple’s latest earnings
Spotify brings group chats to make audio streaming more social
Spotify brings group chats to make audio streaming more social
X to label edited photos as ‘manipulated media’
X to label edited photos as ‘manipulated media’
Meta integrates enhanced security features in WhatsApp
Meta integrates enhanced security features in WhatsApp
Australian Apple Watch users now receive blood pressure alerts
Australian Apple Watch users now receive blood pressure alerts
Google Photos AI-centric photo editing feature now available in THESE countries
Google Photos AI-centric photo editing feature now available in THESE countries
Samsung's upcoming One UI 9 update to bring glassy visual effects
Samsung's upcoming One UI 9 update to bring glassy visual effects
Leading AI players of 2026: Bringing real-life impact
Leading AI players of 2026: Bringing real-life impact
Apple surprisingly releases iOS 26.2.1: Check details
Apple surprisingly releases iOS 26.2.1: Check details
Apple rolls out next-gen AirTag with cutting-edge features
Apple rolls out next-gen AirTag with cutting-edge features
Nvidia joins forces with CoreWeave in $2 billion investment
Nvidia joins forces with CoreWeave in $2 billion investment

Popular News

Derek Hough and Hayley celebrate one month of parenthood with emotional post

Derek Hough and Hayley celebrate one month of parenthood with emotional post
37 minutes ago
Epstein files made public with more than 3 million pages

Epstein files made public with more than 3 million pages
51 minutes ago
OpenAI to secure funding of $50B from Amazon: Report

OpenAI to secure funding of $50B from Amazon: Report
2 hours ago