  By Syeda Fazeelat
X to label edited photos as ‘manipulated media’

X teased the move through a brief post and an announcement shared by the anonymous X account DogeDesigner

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Elon Musk’s X has recently become the latest social media platform to launch labels for edited photos, marking posts as “manipulated media.”

The tech billionaire teased the move through a brief post and an announcement shared by the anonymous X account DogeDesigner that is used to preview new platform features .

However, X (formerly Twitter) has yet to officially clarify how the system works.

So far, other details remain undisclosed.

As per DogeDesigner, the feature would make it harder for “legacy media” to spread misleading visuals, but didn’t provide further explanation of whether the label applies only to AI-generated content and also to photos altered using conventional editing features like Adobe Photoshop.

Before its rebrand, Twitter had a policy that labeled manipulated altered media instead of removing it, covering edits such as cropping, slowed footage, overdubbing, or altered subtitles.

It is unclear whether X is reviving this policy, modifying it to acknowledge AI-generated content, or launching a new framework.

Concerns persist over enforcement. X’s existing policy against inauthentic media has been applied inconsistently, as seen in recent incidents involving deepfake images.

Moreover, the platform has not outlined whether users will be able to dispute labels beyond relying on Community Notes.

