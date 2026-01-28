Meta integrates enhanced security features in WhatsApp

Meta has introduced a new security feature for WhatsApp, aiming to prevent cyberattacks.
This move comes days after the instant-messaging app was sued over alleged misleading privacy claims related to the messaging app.
The recent option, called Strict Account Settings, adds another layer of protection by restricting interactions with unknown users.
Once enabled, the setting automatically blocks media files shared from unknown people, and disables link previews.
Moreover, it activates the company’s feature that blocks an increased volume of messages from unknown accounts.
Strict Account Settings automatically enables two-factor verification and security notifications that send alerts to users if a contact’s security code changes.
Additional privacy measures are taken to limit profile photos, last-seen status, online activity, and account details to contacts only.
With this update only contacts—or pre-selected people—can add users to group chats.
Meta called the feature as a “lockdown-style” security option, which is particularly designed to minimize exposure to cyber threats.
Availability
WhatsApp’s new feature will be accessible for users globally in the near future. Users can enable it by navigating to Settings > Privacy > Advanced on their primary device, as changes cannot be made via companion platforms such as WhatsApp Web or Windows.