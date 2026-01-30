Mariah Carey discusses career success and philanthropic work

The Hero star got candid about her humble bringing has transformed both her music and her desire to give back.
Speaking to Billboard, the 56-year-old singer shared that she produces music to inspire, heal, and uplift people, saying, “I’ve always tried to incorporate messages into my songs like ‘Make It Happen’ and Hero.”
Mariah continued, “It’s just an interesting thing to be able to give back in that way. I didn’t grow up with money. And if you grew up like me, it means even more to be able to give back.”
Beyond her music, All I Want for Christmas Is You star gives back through welfare work such as Camp Mariah, a free three-week summer camp in Fishkill, New York, which came into existence in 1994, aiming to support underprivileged youngsters from New York City aged 12 to 15.
Furthermore, she revealed that “I’ve always worked really hard because I knew from the start that I wanted to be here for a long time.”
“The one lesson I’ve learned is to be true to yourself. There were some things along the way that weren’t ideal, but here I am.”
The Fantasy artist will receive the "MusiCares Person of the Year", celebrating her more than 30-year career filled with awards and chart-topping success.