  By Fatima Nadeem
Luigi Mangione cleared of death penalty in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing

A federal judge has ruled that Luigi Mangione will not face death penalty for the alleged killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody a few days after he allegedly shot Thompson on a crowded street in Manhattan on December 4, 2024.

As per multiple reports, the judge dropped the federal gun charges that might have led to Mangione receiving the death penalty but he still faces stalking charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Mangione denied all the accusations and has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges as well as additional murder charges in a separate case in New York state.

In her ruling, Judge Margaret Garnett said two of the four federal charges did not "meet the federal statutory definition of a 'crime of violence' as matter of law".

The judge clarified that her ruling only removes the death penalty as an option for the jury to consider if Mangione is convicted but it does not affect other charges or the trial itself.

Meanwhile, Garnett gave prosecutors 30 days to notify her if they plan to challenge the decision on the death penalty.

Garnett also allowed prosecutors to use evidence found in Mangione's backpack at the time of his arrest which included a gun, fake IDs and a notebook detailing his complaints with private healthcare system.

As per the reports, jury selection is scheduled to begin on September 8, with opening statements set for October 13.

However, the state trial has not yet been scheduled, Manhattan prosecutors have requested to begin it as earlier as July 1.

