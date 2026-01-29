Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Spotify brings group chats to make audio streaming more social

Spotify's new feature is being introduced gradually and will be accessible to users all across the globe in the near future

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Spotify has released group chat functionality, enabling users to share podcasts, playlists, and audiobooks with up to 10 people at once.

The feature builds on the one-on-one messaging feature launched last August and marks another major step in the company’s push to make audio streaming more engaging and interactive.

With this significant update, users can turn listening into a shared experience, discussing content directly within the app.

This limitation is particularly designed to minimise spam and misuse while keeping interactions relevant.

This is a part of the company's broader staretegy to evolve beyond a standalone streaming service.

Over the years, Spotify has added social elements, including following friends, viewing listening activity, and commenting on podcasts.

Group chats aim to increase engagement without replacing existing sharing habits on apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Swedish-music streaming giant stated that the messages are encrypted at rest and in transit, though they do not use end-to-end encryption, meaning the company can technically access message content.

It may raise privacy concerns for several users.

As per a few credible analysts, the feature is a part of Spotify’s effort to enhance retention and stand out in a highly competitive market.

With a decline in growth in mature regions, social features such as group chats, collaborative playlists, and podcasts comments are designed to keep users spending more time in the app.

The feature is being introduced gradually and will be accessible to users all across the globe in the near future.

