Musk ties to Epstein, Bill Gates' STD claims: New files reveal shocking details

New Epstein files has revealed Elon Musk ties with the sex offender and STD claims regarding Bill Gates.
According to NBC News, documents released Friday by the Justice Department provide another perspective on their acquaintanceship.
The records include at least 16 emails between Musk and Epstein in 2012 and 2013, including multiple instances in which Musk expressed interest in visiting Epstein’s Caribbean island, which has since become notorious as an alleged location for Epstein’s abuse of women and girls.
“What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?” Musk wrote in an email to Epstein in November 2012, according to the newly released files.
Musk sought to visit the island at least twice, in late 2012 and again in late 2013, according to the emails, indicating that the interest in him visiting was not entirely one-sided.
The emails do not say whether Musk ultimately visited the island and do not indicate any wrongdoing by Musk.