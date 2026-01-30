Epstein files made public with more than 3 million pages

More than three million pages of Epstein-related documents have been made public by the Justice Department on Friday, January 30.
The release completes the Justice Department's disclosure obligations under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
“Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive documentation, document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the [Epstein Files Transparency] Act,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a news conference.
The newly released files include a large amount of visual material such as 2,000 videos and 18,000 images.
Justice Department released the documents more than a month after legal deadline which led to stronger criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.
As per BBC, in the released documents, any information that could identify victims, show child sexual abuse or death or interfere with ongoing investigation has been removed.
Faces of women in the files except Ghislaine Maxwell have been blurred while men's images were mostly left visible.
Just before Christmas, the Justice Department made tens of thousand of documents available, including photos, interview transcripts and phone records but many were either previously available or had important parts blacked to keep certain information private.
For those unaware, Epstein killed himself in a New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after he was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.