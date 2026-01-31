Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Who will make history at Australian Open 2026 final 

The Australian Open is all set to entertain the tennis world with the high-voltage Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic final.
Although fans in Melbourne were expecting to see another Sincaraz (Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz) final, the Serbian on Friday, January 30, once again proved why he is one of the tennis Big Three after beating the world No. 2 in the four-hour and nine-minute thriller.
The 38-year-old is eyeing a historic 25th Grand Slam at the age where most of the players are long finished after pulling off a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over defending champion Sinner.
The fourth seed was clearly emotional and in disbelief after the shocking win as he collapsed on the floor with his arms raised, staring at the sky.
Tearful Djokovic said after the win, “I’m lost for words right now, to be honest. Oh my God, where should I [start]? It feels surreal, to be honest. Playing over four hours, almost 2am. Reminiscing on 2012, when I played Rafa in the final. That was six hours, almost.”
The Paris Olympic gold medallist has also become the oldest man in the Open Era to reach the finals.
On the other hand, the Spanish tennis professional outlasted Germany's Alexander Zverev in one of the longest semifinals in the Australian Open to qualify for his first-ever final in Melbourne.
The 22-year-old became the youngest male player in tennis history to reach all four Grand Slam finals.
The final match of the first major tournament of the 2026 season will be a historic match no matter who wins, as Djokovic is aiming for his 25th Grand Slam, while Alcaraz will fight to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.
Alcaraz and Djokovic will face off in the final battle of the Australian Open on Sunday, February 1, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.