  By Bushra Saleem
Epstein files: Trump accused of sexual abuse in newly released documents

The Department of Justice has released over three million pages of new documents related to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Metro, DOJ on Friday, January 30, releases more than three million pages of documents related to Epstein, including 180,000 images and 2,000 videos.

In the newly released files, US President Donald Trump has been named thousands of times with some serious claims, including minor ones.

As per the documents, the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) agents were informed that the US president sexually abused a minor over three decades ago in New Jersey.

The summary of the complaint in the documents says, “[Redacted] reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform o*** sex on President Trump 35 years ago in New [Jersey]. The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred.”

“The friend was allegedly hit in the face” by Trump and was also abused by Epstein. The complaint was part of an email exchange from August last year that discussed tips submitted to the FBI's National Threat Operations Centre hotline.

Another complain that was documented in the files read, “Complainant following up after a call with NYPD officer regarding her previous tip, reporting that she was forced to perform sex acts when she was 13 years old and pregnant in 1984. The complainant also reported there were high-profile individuals involved in her sex trafficking and the murder and disposal of her newborn daughter. Complainant reported Donald Trump participated regularly in paying money to force her to perform sex acts with him and alleged Trump was present when her uncle murdered her newborn child.”

The White House has said that any claims or complaints made about Trump in the files are “unfounded and false.”

“Trump”, who is mentioned more than 5,300 times in the new batch of the documents, has also denied any wrongdoing and claimed that he ended his relation with Epstein in 2004.

The convicted financier, Epstein, was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking minors.

