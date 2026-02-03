Kelly Clarkson to wrap 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after seven seasons

Kelly Clarkson has announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show will conclude after seven seasons, saying it will allow her to focus on her children.
In a statement expressing gratitude to her crew and fans, the American singer, songwriter, and television personality said, “I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ both in Los Angeles and New York. There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons.”
She added, “I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.”
Revealing the reason for stepping down from the show, she said, “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on ‘The Voice’ from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”
This news comes after Brandon Blackstock, her ex-husband and former manager, and the father of her two children, died in 2025 at age 48 after a three-year fight with cancer.
Premiering in 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show showcases Clarkson hosting celebrities alongside non-celebrities who share uplifting stories.