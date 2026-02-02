Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Miley Cyrus' reaction to Lady Gaga's big Grammy win sparks online debate

Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus are reportedly estranged following a rift

  • By Fatima Hassan
Miley Cyrus has reportedly snubbed Lady Gaga after she received a prestigious accolade at the 2026 Grammys.

On Sunday, February 1st, the Abracadabra crooner got on to the Crypto Arena’s stage to lift the trophy for the Best Vocal Album for her music album, Mayhem

The Flowers crooner noticeably failed to applaud over Gaga's big achievement.

As per the viral footage, Cyrus, who was seated beside her fiancé Maxx Morando, remained seated during the Poker Face hitmaker’s huge moment.

The Something beautiful crooner, who attended this year’s 68th Annual Grammy Awards in a black leather jacket and matching pants, was apparently not happy with Gaga’s producer, Andrew Watt, with whom she collaborated on Plastic Hearts in 2020.

As several fans quickly noticed the awkwardness of the Grammy winner, with one noting, "Miley shading Andrew Watt, not Gaga, I’m actually obsessed by it."

"Miley’s face during Lady Gaga winning? EXCUSE ME ?!" another chimed in.

While a third claimed, "THE SHADE MILEY NOT STANDING UP FOR GAGA WHAT'S GOING ON AND WHY IS WATT PROBABLY THE REASON." 

It is unclear exactly why Miley Cyrus and Andrew Watt are seemingly feuding; fan speculation centered around the idea that the pair had a brief relationship while making Plastic Hearts.

As of now, the representatives of both singers have yet to respond. 

