Hailey Bieber melts over Justin Bieber’s steamy shirtless Grammys moment

Hailey Bieber couldn’t hide her excitement after husband Justin Bieber’s shirtless performance at the 2026 Grammys.
Taking to Instagram account on Monday, the Rhode founder posted a photograph to her Instagram Stories showing herself and the Peaches singer posing in a lift.
In a shared photo, Justin can be seen in baggy jeans, sneakers, and a hoodie worn open to reveal his tattooed chest.
On the other hand, Hailey served glam in a beaded, backless mini dress, casually leaning on Justin as he took a puff of his cigar.
“That’s my baby,” mom of one captioned the picture.
Notably, Hailey also delighted her fans as she shared a clip of Justin’s earlier performance of Yukon, along with a photo of herself from the awards show at Los Angeles’ Crypto Arena.
Captioning the post, she wrote, “See u at Coachella,” confirming his upcoming April performance at the festival.
The Swag singer also turned heads at Grammys 2026 with his electrifying performance in a shirtless look with a pair of satin boxers and socks, showing off his tattooed chest and abs.
To note Justin returned to the Grammys for the first time since 2022 with a stripped-back performance of Yukon, which earned a Best R&B Performance nomination.