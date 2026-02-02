Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber melts over Justin Bieber’s steamy shirtless Grammys moment

Justin Bieber performed his single 'YUKON' at the 2026 Grammy Awards

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Hailey Bieber melts over Justin Bieber’s steamy shirtless Grammys moment
Hailey Bieber melts over Justin Bieber’s steamy shirtless Grammys moment

Hailey Bieber couldn’t hide her excitement after husband Justin Bieber’s shirtless performance at the 2026 Grammys.

Taking to Instagram account on Monday, the Rhode founder posted a photograph to her Instagram Stories showing herself and the Peaches singer posing in a lift.

In a shared photo, Justin can be seen in baggy jeans, sneakers, and a hoodie worn open to reveal his tattooed chest.

On the other hand, Hailey served glam in a beaded, backless mini dress, casually leaning on Justin as he took a puff of his cigar.

“That’s my baby,” mom of one captioned the picture.

Notably, Hailey also delighted her fans as she shared a clip of Justin’s earlier performance of Yukon, along with a photo of herself from the awards show at Los Angeles’ Crypto Arena.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “See u at Coachella,” confirming his upcoming April performance at the festival.

The Swag singer also turned heads at Grammys 2026 with his electrifying performance in a shirtless look with a pair of satin boxers and socks, showing off his tattooed chest and abs.

To note Justin returned to the Grammys for the first time since 2022 with a stripped-back performance of Yukon, which earned a Best R&B Performance nomination.

Sabrina Carpenter branded ‘stupid & cruel’ over bold move at Grammys performance
Sabrina Carpenter branded ‘stupid & cruel’ over bold move at Grammys performance
SZA drops special post after winning Grammy for ‘Luther’ with Kendrick Lamar
SZA drops special post after winning Grammy for ‘Luther’ with Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus' reaction to Lady Gaga's big Grammy win sparks online debate
Miley Cyrus' reaction to Lady Gaga's big Grammy win sparks online debate
Cher’s embarrassing blunders onstage spark chaos at 2026 Grammys
Cher’s embarrassing blunders onstage spark chaos at 2026 Grammys
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer confirms Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt's reunion
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer confirms Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt's reunion
Justin Bieber reveals jaw-dropping tattoo after gazing at ex Selena Gomez ink
Justin Bieber reveals jaw-dropping tattoo after gazing at ex Selena Gomez ink
Chappell Roan to Heidi Klum: Most daring looks of 2026 Grammys
Chappell Roan to Heidi Klum: Most daring looks of 2026 Grammys
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton secretly enjoying ‘very romantic’ getaway?
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton secretly enjoying ‘very romantic’ getaway?
Billie Eilish’s hit track ‘Wildflower’ wins 2026 Song of the Year Grammy
Billie Eilish’s hit track ‘Wildflower’ wins 2026 Song of the Year Grammy
Grammys 2026: see the full list of winners inside
Grammys 2026: see the full list of winners inside
Jelly Roll confesses thought of ‘killing’ himself in Grammy winning speech
Jelly Roll confesses thought of ‘killing’ himself in Grammy winning speech
Billie Eilish sparks engagement rumours with surprising move at Grammy 2026
Billie Eilish sparks engagement rumours with surprising move at Grammy 2026

Popular News

Sheikh Hasina, her Labour MP niece sentenced in Bangladesh corruption case

Sheikh Hasina, her Labour MP niece sentenced in Bangladesh corruption case
36 minutes ago
Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC's anchor Savannah reported missing in Arizona

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC's anchor Savannah reported missing in Arizona
2 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter branded ‘stupid & cruel’ over bold move at Grammys performance

Sabrina Carpenter branded ‘stupid & cruel’ over bold move at Grammys performance
4 hours ago