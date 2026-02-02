SZA drops special post after winning Grammy for ‘Luther’ with Kendrick Lamar

SZA can’t thank everyone enough for her major achievement.
The 36-year-old American singer-songwriter added another feather to her cap by winning a prestigious honor at the 2026 Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1.
At the glitzy event, the songstress won Grammy Award for Record of the Year for her collaborative song with Kendrick Lamar, titled Luther.
Taking to Instagram following the remarkable win, SZA posted a carousel of photos from the ceremony, including a proud glimpse of her flaunting the esteemed accolade.
“THANK YOU GOD THANK YOU @grammys THANK YOU @kendricklamar THANK YOU @kenzo for this lovely dress .. red my fave color rn,” she captioned.
After accepting the Grammy, SZA thanked fans and told the audience to not fall into despair, saying, “I know that right now is a scary time. I know the algorithms tell us that it’s so scary and all is lost. There’s been world wars and there’s been plagues and we have gone on. We can go on. We need each other. We’re not governed by the government. We’re governed by God.”
About Luther:
Release on November 29, 2024, Luther is a song by rapper Kendrick Lamar and singer-songwriter SZA.
The track was released as third single from Lamar’s sixth studio album, GNX.