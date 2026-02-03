Taylor Swift makes surprising move after ditching Grammys 2026

Taylor Swift recently made a surprising move after ditching the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, which was held on Sunday, February 1.
The Fate of Ophelia singer, despite not attending the star-studded event, attended Grammys afterparty, as reported by Daily Mail.
For the afterparty of event referred to as "music's biggest night", the 36-year-old songstress donned a black top and accessorised the dress with gold necklaces.
She wore her blonde hair down in a straight style along with her trademark red lipstick.
In a viral clip posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Swift could be seen mingling with guests at a bash and sipping on a cocktail and chatting with friends.
Her outing comes few hours after the Opalite songstress ditched the most prestigious and significant honors in the global music industry, that took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Swift, who has a total of 14 Grammys, did not attend the ceremony as her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, missed the cut-off for 2026 nominations which typically ends in August, and her twelfth album was released in October 2025.
In personal life, Taylor Swift is busy planning her wedding to her fiancé and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Their upcoming wedding is reportedly set to take place this year in summers on June 13, 2026, at Ocean House, a grand resort in Rhode Island.
Moreover, their wedding planning is reportedly being kept under wraps, and guests are said to include A-list celebrities including her best friends, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.