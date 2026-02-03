Sydney Sweeney accused of digitally manipulating her explosive lingerie stunt

Sydney Sweeney's lingerie stunt has been slammed by Jeff Zarrinnam, the head of the Hollywood Sign Trust, who accused the actress of digital manipulation.
The boss of the Hollywood sign recently shed light on the 28-year-old actress’ viral stunt in which she hanged underwear on the famous tourist attraction without permission.
Her video which she uploaded on her Instagram last week showed the Christy star celebrating with the innerwear-covered sign behind her and climbing the 50-foot sign at night without permission.
Now, while discussing it with BBC's Newsbeat, Zarrinnam claimed that he is convinced that parts of Sweeney’s footage were digitally altered.
“They used CGI for that," he acknowledged, adding, “There's no way you could have covered the sign in that amount of time. It would take you hours to do that.”
Zarrinnam pointed out the part where the Housemaid performer could be seen climbing the letter H in the video, saying, “I know that sign intimately. She was climbing the letter L. If she'd tried climbing the H she probably would've fallen and broken her neck.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Sydney Sweeney could face criminal charges for the viral stunt which she did in order to promote her new lingerie brand called Syrn.