  • By Salima Bhutto
Justin Baldoni swoons over Blake Lively's beauty amid legal mess

  • By Salima Bhutto
Justin Baldoni reportedly swooned over Blake Lively's beauty amid the on-going legal mess between the It Ends with Us costars.

In a newly released voice notes from the pre-filming days of the 2024 movie, as reported by TMZ, Baldoni could be heard talking to Lively, about the dress she wore related to her role in the movie

The 42-year-old actor called the 38-year-old actress "beautiful" and claimed that he got "chills" seeing the latter in the pictures she sent to him after trying on costumes for her character.

In the voice message, the Jane the Virgin actor said, "Blake, I hope the fitting went really well. Thanks for sending the photos. They looked amazing."

His message also included, "I was in a department head meeting, photos were coming up, I was waiting for them to load, and the moment I saw them I literally got chills.”

His voice note concluded, "You're really beautiful. It will suit you very well."

Baldoni’s voice note comes a few days after the private messages of Lively and her Taylor Swift were made public in which the Gossip Girl alum described her interactions with her costar as "doofus" a "clown".

The highly publicised trial between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is scheduled for May 18, 2026.

