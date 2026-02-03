Anne Hathaway reveals shocking truth about Meryl Streep acting on 'TDWP 2'

Anne Hathaway was relieved that Meryl Streep skipped Method acting while filming the Devil Wears Prada sequel.
Speaking with Vogue previewing the highly anticipated followup, the Idea Of You starlet disclosed that the Mamma Mia! star kept out of character between shots during the sequel shooting.
"I heard over the radio: ‘Miranda Priestly is walking.' Meryl, as Miranda, had started down the hallway ahead of me — I was maybe 50 feet behind her — and seeing her from the back was practically psychedelic," Hathaway said of a camera test.
She went on to say, "I just felt so many portals open up at that moment. I was 22 again, but it was still now."
Hathaway quipped, "Thankfully, this time she didn’t stay in character the entire time, so we had a lot of laughs."
To note, Streep’s portrayal of the cutthroat Miranda Priestly in the original film earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination, opposite Hathaway as aspiring journalist Andy Sachs.
During the discussion, Streep told the outlet that her return to filming the role in New York City two decades later was exhilarating.
“It felt jubilant, when I first got out on Sixth Avenue — where we filmed 20 years ago and nobody was interested,” she said.
Streep added, “I got changed, got out of my camper, and just heard this roar! When we shot the wannabe Met Ball, it was even crazier. People were dressed up as Miranda. Honestly, it really threw me."
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release in theaters on May 1.