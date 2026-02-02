Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Selena Gomez shows off her Kendrick Lamar skills in viral ‘Not Like Us’ clip

Selena Gomez showed off her love for Kendrick Lamar as Grammy buzz heats up, proving she’s a devoted fan of the rapper.

In a viral video, the Single Soon singer could be seen lip-synicing on Dot’s Drake diss track, Not Like Us, released at the height of their feud in mid 2024.

The video in question was shared on Instagram by Theresa Mingus, a close friend of Gomez’s who once worked as the star’s executive assistant.

The clip was apparently filmed following an event for the launch of Gomez’s Rare Beauty at Ulta Beauty on Saturday in El Segundo, California.

To note, the Only Murders In The Building star’s rendition came almost a year after Dot’s big win at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where Not Like Us took home all five of its nominated categories, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Meanwhile, Gomez, who tied the knot to Benny Blanco in September 2025, skipped the Grammys on Sunday, February 1.

At the prestigious award show, her infamous ex Justin Bieber was performing, she still showed her support for the Luther hitmaker who took several accolades to home.

Notably, although Gomez has praised Drake in multiple interviews, calling herself a huge fan, she clearly enjoys the diss track targeting him.

