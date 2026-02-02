Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Cher’s embarrassing blunders onstage spark chaos at 2026 Grammys

Legendary singer Cher leaves audience confused with her awkward slip-ups while announcing Record of the Year winner at Grammys 2026

  • By Sidra Khan
Cher’s embarrassing blunders onstage spark chaos at 2026 Grammys
Cher’s embarrassing blunders onstage spark chaos at 2026 Grammys

The 2026 Grammy Awards event was hit with chaos after Cher made awkward mistakes onstage.

At the star-studded musical night of the high-profile annual Grammys, the 79-year-old legendary American singer and actress left the audience confused with her embarrassing slip-ups while announcing the winner for Record of the Year.

After accepting her Lifetime Achievement Award, the I Got You Babe singer was supposed to announce the nominees for 2026 Grammys Record of the Year.

However, the songstress left the stage following her winning speech, prompting host Trevor Noah to call her back on stage to announce the nominees.

“Before you go, Cher, could I get you to announce the nominees? I could do it but it’s not the same. I don’t have the track record,” said Noah.

Returning to the stage with a big smile on her face, Cher hilariously reacted to her mistake, saying, “You can see I wanted to get off the stage.”

The After All singer then announced the nominees that included Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Chappell Roan and Rosé and Bruno Mars.

However, her mistakes did not just end there, as Cher made another blunder by announcing a wrong name, Luther Vandross – late American R&B and soul singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Supposed to announce Luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Cher made an awkward slip-up, proclaiming, "And the Grammy goes to Luther Vandross!"

As the camera focused on Kendrick Lamar, the songstress corrected herself, announcing, “Kendrick, no! Kendrick Lamar!”

Fans’ reactions:

As the chaotic moment went viral online, fans reacted to Cher’s mistakes through their comments.

“Girl we love you. You can sit down and chill out. Relax. she stressed me out,” a first stated.

Another quipped, “We not in the 80’s, Cher!”

Meanwhile, a third supported Cher, saying, “You’re an icon and an American treasure, you can mess up any presentation you want Cher!”

Cher is an American singer and actress, who is regarded as the Goddess of Pop.

SZA drops special post after winning Grammy for ‘Luther’ with Kendrick Lamar
SZA drops special post after winning Grammy for ‘Luther’ with Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus' reaction to Lady Gaga's big Grammy win sparks online debate
Miley Cyrus' reaction to Lady Gaga's big Grammy win sparks online debate
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer confirms Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt's reunion
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer confirms Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt's reunion
Justin Bieber reveals jaw-dropping tattoo after gazing at ex Selena Gomez ink
Justin Bieber reveals jaw-dropping tattoo after gazing at ex Selena Gomez ink
Chappell Roan to Heidi Klum: Most daring looks of 2026 Grammys
Chappell Roan to Heidi Klum: Most daring looks of 2026 Grammys
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton secretly enjoying ‘very romantic’ getaway?
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton secretly enjoying ‘very romantic’ getaway?
Billie Eilish’s hit track ‘Wildflower’ wins 2026 Song of the Year Grammy
Billie Eilish’s hit track ‘Wildflower’ wins 2026 Song of the Year Grammy
Grammys 2026: see the full list of winners inside
Grammys 2026: see the full list of winners inside
Jelly Roll confesses thought of ‘killing’ himself in Grammy winning speech
Jelly Roll confesses thought of ‘killing’ himself in Grammy winning speech
Billie Eilish sparks engagement rumours with surprising move at Grammy 2026
Billie Eilish sparks engagement rumours with surprising move at Grammy 2026
Kendrick Lamar breaks Jay-Z's untouchable record at 2026 Grammy Awards
Kendrick Lamar breaks Jay-Z's untouchable record at 2026 Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at Chappell Roan after her bold Grammys look
Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at Chappell Roan after her bold Grammys look

Popular News

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit
an hour ago
Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy

Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy
22 minutes ago
Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record

Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record
3 hours ago