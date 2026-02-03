Gracie Abrams melts hearts with birthday tribute to boyfriend Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to boyfriend Paul Mescal on his 30th, gushing over him in a sweet social media post.
Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the Close To You singer posted a touching post to sing the praises for her boyfriend, the Gladiator II star.
In the celebratory post, Gracie uploaded sweet and intimate snaps with Paul along with a touching caption.
As on the same day her best friend’s birthday was also observed, so she wrote in the caption, “P, Clemmy, My whole heart!!!!!!!!! I love February 2… Happy birthday love you both more than words could ever describe. Thank you for making everything better.”
In a shared post, Gracie also posted the photos with Paul while kissing each other and sharing a cute gaze at a candlelight dinner.
One photo shows the couple at a baseball game, sitting close in matching Red Sox caps and sunglasses, with Abrams holding a drink and Mescal grinning beside her.
Notably, PEOPLE also reported that the pair are "deeply in love," and that Abrams has been helping Mescal as he prepares to portray Paul McCartney.
Abrams has been linked to Mescal since June 2024 and went Instagram official in July 2025, sharing a photo of them together at Glastonbury.