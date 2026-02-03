Entertainment
  By Javeria Ahmed
Chuck Negron, Three Dog Night co-founder breathes his last at 83

The 'Mama Told Me' singer became famous for his lead on 'Easy To Be Hard' and T'he Show Must Go On'

Chuck Negron, Three Dog Night co-founder and voice of Joy to the World has passed away at the age of 83.

As per his publicist Zach Farnum, Negron died on Monday due to the complications from heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at his home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Notably, no exact cause of death was revealed in a statementt.

The Mama Told Me singer became famous for his lead on Easy To Be Hard and The Show Must Go On.

The band’s other hits include Black and White, Mama Told Me (Not to Come), Never Been to Spain and Shambala.

The band made history in December 1972 by hosting and performing on the inaugural New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Dick Clark.

However, by 1975, declining album sales and mounting internal conflicts culminated in their final Billboard Hot 100 hit, ’Til the World Ends, and the group disbanded the next year.

Negron is survived by wife Ami Albea Negron and five children, including Berry Oakley Jr., the son of Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley, who was killed in a 1972 motorcycle accident.

Negron was for a time married to Julia Negron, the younger Oakley’s mother, and helped raise infant Berry Jr.

