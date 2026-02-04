Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Ultra-processed foods may reduce lifespan of cancer patients, study

A recent study revealed that cancer patients who frequently consume unhealthy diets, consisting of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are likely to die early, according to the study published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Researchers discovered cancer survivors with the highest intake of ultra-processed foods were at a 60% higher risk of dying early as compared to those who didn't consume maximum UPFs.

Ultra-processed foods include items like processed meats, fries, crisps, biscuits, sugary drinks, ready meals, and some breakfast cereals with additives.

These foods are considered unhealthy, as it poses a serious health threat due to the presence of increased sugar, salt, and saturated fats, and more.

For the study, scientists followed 24,325 adults living in southern Italy between 2005 and 2022. Among the participants include 802 cancer survivors who provided details regarding their diets.

Over an average follow-up period of 14.6 years, the study recorded 281 deaths.

After accounting for factors, including exercises, body mass index, smoking, and cancer type, the scientists discovered that individuals who consumed the ultra-processed foods in a larger amount were found to be at a 48% increased risk of death from any cause and a 59% increased risk of death from cancer.

Dr Marialaura Bonaccio, one of the study’s authors, stated, “The substances involved in the industrial processing of foods can interfere with metabolic processes, disrupt gut microbiota, and promote inflammation.”

“As a result, even when an ultra-processed food has a similar calorie content and nutritional composition on paper compared to a minimally processed or ‘natural’ food, it could still have a more harmful effect on the body.”

“These results suggest that increased inflammation and elevated resting heart rate may partially explain the link between higher consumption of ultra-processed foods and increased mortality, and help to clarify how food processing itself could contribute to worse outcomes among cancer survivors,” Bonaccio added.

Experts advised cancer survivors to restrict to ultra-processed foods and choose fresh, minimally processed, home-cooked meals for improved health.

