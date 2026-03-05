Prince William, Princess Anne & Duchess Sophie quietly wave goodbye to Royal friend

Prince William and his aunts, Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie made a joint appearance at a sombre event.
As reported by Brecon & Radnor Express, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Edinburgh and The Princess Royal made an under-the-radar appearance in Brecon, Wales on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
The trio arrived in Brecon via a helicopter to attend the thanksgiving service for a Royal family friend Dame Elizabeth Shân Legge-Bourke.
William and his aunts were then escorted to Brecon Cathedral from Christ College - where they initially landed.
Shân - who was a lady-in-waiting to Princess Anne passed away in December, 2025, at age 82.
Her daughter Alexandra also known as Tiggy — was a nanny to Prince William and Prince Harry, while Shân's husband, Captain William Legge-Bourke served as a former equerry to the royal household.
Dame Shân was appointed a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order in 1988.
In 2015, she became a Dame Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.
Shân's death was announced in an official statement released by her family on Instagram in December, noting, "We are devastated to lose our mother."
"She was an inspiration to us all, and to many people she met over her years of service to Wales, and the countless organisations and institutions she supported," added the statement.
The message was concluded with a reference to Shân's connection to the historic Glanusk estate in Wales owned by the Legge-Bourke family.
"A country girl at heart, she has left an indelible legacy at Glanusk, the wider countryside and beyond."