News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Travis Kelce reveals things he'lI 'miss most’ ahead of Taylor Swift wedding

Travis Klece opens up about major missing as Taylor Swift wedding plans heat up

  • By Bushra Saleem
Travis Kelce reveals things helI miss most’ ahead of Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce reveals things he'lI 'miss most’ ahead of Taylor Swift wedding

Travis Kelce has revealed the things he will miss the most ahead of his wedding with Taylor Swift.

According to Heavy, the Kansas City Chiefs star opened up about the things he will miss about football after leaving the game amid retirement buzz.

Kelce has not yet made an official announcement about his NFL future and plans for the 2026-27 season, but it is believed that the decision will be made soon because free agency starts on Wednesday, March 11.

In the recent episode of his podcast, one of the greatest tight ends shared made an emotional confession about the things he will miss after saying goodbye to football.

During the Wednesday, March 4 episode of New Heights, he was asked by Randy Moss what he’ll miss most about the NFL and football whenever he decides to retire.

The 36-year-old said, “I think it’s just those moments in the big games. The feeling of having to rise to the occasion, being there for 70,000 that are counting on you, outside of the guys that you go to war with. Those moments of rising to the occasion in the heat of the battle in the playoffs and all the big games out there."

“That’s a feeling I know I’ll never get again. Those are the things you cherish the most. If you’re fortunate enough to be in the playoffs and make runs at it, the satisfaction that you get and the successful feeling of all the hard work you put in finally paying off and I think that’ll be one of the things I'll miss the most for sure,” he added.

The emotional comments from the Grotesquerie star ahead of his wedding to Taylor Swift. The couple who got engaged in August 2025 are set to tie the knot this year.

As per the reports, the wedding will take place on June 13, 2026, at a private island. Speculation revealed Kelce and Swift are considering venues in Rhode Island and Tennessee. However, no official wedding announcements are made yet by the celebrity couple.

Lou Holtz’s family pays tribute to Notre Dame coach after death at 89
Lou Holtz’s family pays tribute to Notre Dame coach after death at 89
Travis Kelce's surprise encounter with Kai Trump at TGL Golf Event sparks buzz
Travis Kelce's surprise encounter with Kai Trump at TGL Golf Event sparks buzz
Highguard scheduled to permanently shut down on March 12
Highguard scheduled to permanently shut down on March 12
Lewis Hamilton addresses critics as Kim Kardashian romance intensifies
Lewis Hamilton addresses critics as Kim Kardashian romance intensifies
Carlos Alcaraz's new hairstyle for Indian Wells divides internet: ‘Wolf cut’
Carlos Alcaraz's new hairstyle for Indian Wells divides internet: ‘Wolf cut’
Doncic, Redick heated exchange gets new twist after Lakers’ coach comments
Doncic, Redick heated exchange gets new twist after Lakers’ coach comments
Aryna Sabalenka announces surprise engagement to Georgios Frangulis
Aryna Sabalenka announces surprise engagement to Georgios Frangulis
Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer
Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar extend Holi wishes to everyone
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar extend Holi wishes to everyone
Cristiano Ronaldo flees Saudi Arabia amid rising tension in Middle East?
Cristiano Ronaldo flees Saudi Arabia amid rising tension in Middle East?
Carlos Alcaraz becomes center of WTA stars’ attention at Indian Wells
Carlos Alcaraz becomes center of WTA stars’ attention at Indian Wells
Kylian Mbappe undergoes crucial medical treatment ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
Kylian Mbappe undergoes crucial medical treatment ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Popular News

Wayne County Utah mysterious triple murder of women sparks fear, schools close

Wayne County Utah mysterious triple murder of women sparks fear, schools close
33 minutes ago
Pedro Pascal rumoured beau Rafael Olarra shares first exciting update amid dating buzz

Pedro Pascal rumoured beau Rafael Olarra shares first exciting update amid dating buzz
26 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman makes bold appearance with Jamie Lee at 'Scarpetta' premiere

Nicole Kidman makes bold appearance with Jamie Lee at 'Scarpetta' premiere

43 minutes ago