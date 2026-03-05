Travis Kelce reveals things he'lI 'miss most’ ahead of Taylor Swift wedding

Travis Kelce has revealed the things he will miss the most ahead of his wedding with Taylor Swift.
According to Heavy, the Kansas City Chiefs star opened up about the things he will miss about football after leaving the game amid retirement buzz.
Kelce has not yet made an official announcement about his NFL future and plans for the 2026-27 season, but it is believed that the decision will be made soon because free agency starts on Wednesday, March 11.
In the recent episode of his podcast, one of the greatest tight ends shared made an emotional confession about the things he will miss after saying goodbye to football.
During the Wednesday, March 4 episode of New Heights, he was asked by Randy Moss what he’ll miss most about the NFL and football whenever he decides to retire.
The 36-year-old said, “I think it’s just those moments in the big games. The feeling of having to rise to the occasion, being there for 70,000 that are counting on you, outside of the guys that you go to war with. Those moments of rising to the occasion in the heat of the battle in the playoffs and all the big games out there."
“That’s a feeling I know I’ll never get again. Those are the things you cherish the most. If you’re fortunate enough to be in the playoffs and make runs at it, the satisfaction that you get and the successful feeling of all the hard work you put in finally paying off and I think that’ll be one of the things I'll miss the most for sure,” he added.
The emotional comments from the Grotesquerie star ahead of his wedding to Taylor Swift. The couple who got engaged in August 2025 are set to tie the knot this year.
As per the reports, the wedding will take place on June 13, 2026, at a private island. Speculation revealed Kelce and Swift are considering venues in Rhode Island and Tennessee. However, no official wedding announcements are made yet by the celebrity couple.