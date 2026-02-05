Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’

World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

  • By Bushra Saleem
Savannah Guthrie, along with her siblings, made a tearful plea to the abductors of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The Today show star posted a heartbreaking video with her brother Camron and sister Annie on social media on Wednesday, February 4, in which they told abductors that they are ready to talk with them while asking them to provide proof of their mother’s life.

Guthrie, in a video on Instagram, said, “We, too, have heard reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her.”

The 84-year-old Nancy went missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills, outside of Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday night, January 31.

The family reported her missing on February 1st at noon. After the initial investigation, the authorities believed that she was abducted while she slept.

Several news outlets have reported that they have received ransom notes for Nancy, demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin.

Today show co-anchor described her mother as “a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She’s funny and spunky and clever.”

In the emotional plea, she also shared her concerns for her mother’s health, saying, “She is 84 years old. Her health – her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer.”

Guthrie also thanked everyone for their support and prayers during their extremely difficult time and urged abductors to reach out.

State and federal law enforcement officials, including the FBI, are taking part in the investigation.

