US prosecutors push for life sentence for man accused in Trump assassination attempt

Federal prosecutors are planning to seek a life sentence for a man convicted of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump on a Florida golf course in 2024 during a hearing on Wednesday.
Ryan Routh is scheduled to appear before US District Judge Aileen Cannon in Fort Pierce, reported the Guardians.
As per the prosecutors, Routh planned the assassination for weeks before he aimed a rifle through shrubbery as the then Republican presidential candidate played golf on 15 September 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club.
During Routh's trial, a Secret Service agent that helped protect Trump testified that he spotted the convicted man before Trump came into view.
Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and run away without firing a shot.
In September, the courtroom descended into chaos after jurors found Routh guilty on all counts, including attempting to kill a presidential candidate and several firearm-related charges.
He tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen, and officers quickly dragged him out.
Prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum filed last month that Ryan Routh has yet to accept any responsibility for his actions and that he should spend the rest of his life in prison, in accordance with federal sentencing guidelines.