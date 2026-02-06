Travis Kelce blames Taylor Swift for major mishap ahead of wedding

Travis Kelce shared a funny moment from his relationship with Taylor Swift.
Speaking at Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, the 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted he’s gained weight thanks to his fiancée’s fondness for homemade baked treats.
In a short clip shared on Instagram, Travis said, “Hi, I’m Travis Kelce, Kylie Kelce’s brother-in-law.”
“And I’m not gonna lie," he added. "I broke Taylor’s chair with the weight I gained from her sourdough."
Travis shared that despite the mishap, Swift's homemade bread promotes “good gut health.”
“That’s true love,” Kylie said of the situation, as they both laugh ad share lo The Life of a Showgirl.”
To note, Swift’s love for sourdough is well known as the 14-time Grammy winner even gifted homemade loaves to close celebrity friends, including the Haim sisters, in early January.
She later joined fiancé Travis Kelce on New Heights in August 2025, where the couple joked about the perks of her baking obsession.
Notably, Travis cute confession came after a quick conversation with TMZ outside his New Heights podcast's Super Bowl party on Wednesday, February 4.
He quipped that his upcoming wedding will have loads of beer from the beverage company he owns with his brother Jason, Garage Beer.
"How many kegs of Garage Beer will be at that reception?" the reporter asked Travis, who replied, "Man, I can't even count that high."
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly tying the knot this summer and planning a lavish wedding for June 13, 2026.